Local man sentenced to 40 years in jail after dumping mans body in the Brazos River

WACO, Texas (KXXV) — Back in May 2024, Armando Casiano and Kimisha Mathis killed Lee Murrow. Casiano took a plea deal and was sentenced to 40 years in jail.



Casiano and Mathis worked together to kill Lee Murrow.

Mathis will have a pre-trial hearing on May 1st.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

“We are as happy as we’re going to be, and justice will still be served," said Jerusalem Lightfoot, sister of Lee Murrow.

Jerusalem Lightfoot and her family have waited for years to see justice. On Monday, they were there to see Armando Casiano get 40 years in prison in connection with the death of her brother, Lee Murrow.

Two years ago in May 2024, Murrow's body was found in the Brazos River with a gunshot wound. Casiano pleaded guilty to shooting Murrow in the chest, dumping his body in the woods, and later throwing it in the Brazos River.

Another woman, Kimisha Mathis, is also charged with Murrow's death. In court, several family members took the stand to present their victims' impact statements.

Lightfoot said this is all happening in God's timing.

“It’s been a struggle, but we have leaned on each other a lot, and we’ve grown as people, and I think the last time we spoke, we told you that we had been leaning into our faith a lot, and that has helped tremendously," said Lightfoot.

During her victim's statement, she told the court she can’t go into a store without thinking someone Casiano knows is watching her.

Murrow's oldest child also took the stand, saying, "I’m trying my hardest to forgive you, but it’s so hard.” “This has caused my anxiety to rise. The hardest is when I’m in class, and kids are being too loud, and it triggers me.”

In her statement, Murrow's mother told Casiano to look at her while she was giving her statement, adding, “I dread waking up every day without Lee. I was hoping to forgive you when we got to this point, but I’m not there yet.”

Lightfoot said she has forgiven Casiano, but it doesn't bring her brother back.

"One thing I’ll miss is that he would always show up for everyone. It didn’t matter if he was busy; he would always show up for everyone," said Lightfoot.

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