Local industry leaders weigh-in on impacts to U.S. construction industry following Trump executive orders

CENTRAL TEXAS (KXXV) — Following tariffs and inflation in recent years, one of the backbones to the United States economy is continuing to face uncertainty following recent executive orders from the Trump administration.

The construction industry is feeling the impacts following these orders.

George Carrillo is the CEO of the Hispanic Construction Council based in Washington D.C. — they represent around 4.3 million workers, and Carrillo roughly estimates that around 18 to 20 percent of them are undocumented.

Carrillo says that percentage makes up about 900k workers.

With the current and growing demand for housing and infrastructure in the country along with an aging workforce, he believes the economy and construction industry can’t afford to lose any percentage of it's workforce right now.

However, Carrillo says they are hearing from construction leaders from across the country that their workforce isn’t showing up for work.

This is following thousands of undocumented immigrants across the country being arrested and detained in ICE raids over the last week — but there’s more to the story.

"We’ve heard reports from Arizona where native members are being detained by ICE but I think that is just profiling — racial profiling," Carrillo said.

25 News spoke with some Central Texas roofing and construction business leaders, who say their workforces are still showing up for work.

They believe any new administrative policies are still too "fresh" to have any efforts on their work staff right now.

However, some are concerned about how their workforce could be impacted once work visas expire.

"We’re not headed in the right direction, so inflation and tariffs and now mass deportation of our workforce is crippling this industry right now," Carrillo said.

Castillo also says they are continuing to work with congress in hopes that a bipartisan and humane solution can be found.

