Local food truck feeds communities in need, 1 brisket sandwich at a time

MCLENNAN COUNTY, Texas (KXXV) — One local food truck is feeding the community one brisket sandwich at a time — every dollar the Pastor Fu and Son food Relief Truck receives, it helps feed someone else in Central Texas for free.



Albert Fuentes, pastor at Calvary Chapel, runns the Pastor Fu and Son Relief Food Truck

Fuentes and his volunteers follow disaster — they've traveled to Florida after Hurricane Ian, they’ve offered support to families in Uvalde after the school shooting, and even provided relief to those affected by the Temple tornado

The food truck relies on community support to sustain their mission — every dollar they make selling brisket and burgers, they’re able to feed local neighbors at no cost

“We’re a food truck, a legitimate food truck, but we're a nonprofit,” Pastor Albert Fuentes said.

Most of the time, Albert Fuentes preaches at Calvary Chapel, but for the past two years every now and then, he's been running the Pastor Fu and Son Relief Food Truck.

“We went to Louisiana to help clean up hurricanes, and we noticed that people were eating MRE’s and they were selling 25 to 30 hamburgers to people, so we decided to bring food back,” Pastor Fuentes said.

“We just went and fed, and gave it away for free,” said volunteer, Patricia Fuentes.

The food truck relies on community support to sustain their mission — every dollar they make selling brisket and burgers, they’re able to feed others at no cost.

“Food is expensive and we’re grateful that we can give people the opportunity to come out, even if it’s just five dollars here and five dollars there that adds up,” Patricia Fuentes said.

Terry Booker was just passing by, saw the truck, and bought a meal — after he found out where his money was going, he was proud that it was going to feed others.

“It makes me feel good — it makes me feel good about the people that are doing this and for the people that are getting help from their generosity,” he said.

Pastor Fuentes will be going to a Gatesville womens' prison at the beginning of August to feed 650 women — that includes women on death row.

