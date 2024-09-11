Local filmmaker advances in global science competition

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

You may recognize Mathew Ruggieri from his film, The Urban Rescue Ranch, in the Waco Indie Film Festival. Now, he’s advanced in the Breakthrough Junior Challenge.

It is a global science video competition where high school students can create educational videos explaining different science topics.

His two-minute video explains gravitational lensing in a much simpler way.

“What really piqued my interest with it is that it combines two of my interests, which is filmmaking and then just, general scientific knowledge,” local filmmaker Mathew Ruggieri said.

The winner of the competition receives a $250,000 scholarship, $100,000 to their high school science department, and $50,000 to their nominated teacher.

His video is relying on votes to advance to the next level of the competition.

