BELTON, Texas (KXXV) — With summer wrapping up, families are enjoying what the water has to offer in Bell County.



Labor Day is Sept. 2

Businesses and School closed

Stillhouse Hollow Lake swim beach is opened

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

"We are super excited especially since the lake is full now because last year we came and it was really low so we didn't get to have as much fun," said Brian Hoffman, neighbor.

Brian Hoffman and his family enjoyed their weekend out on the lake, cooking, riding jet skies and just enjoying the outside nature on a day off after a long day of work.

"I enjoy it for my family because they don't have to work but I did," Hoffman said.

Hoffman works any overnight shift ending at 6 in the morning — he says he and his family has been at the lake since 9 am and they plan to make it an all-day venture.

For Jelizza, it's her first time celebrating the Labor Day holiday.

"See Tango Yoshi, Panamania. Um. Esme prime Labor Day. Angel travano estaraki bonito — I perfect," she said.

With the water feeling just right, while the younger kids swim close to the bank and pet grubbing on a stick. the family says they love spending time together, holiday or no holiday.

"Está muy bello todo está muy lindo, disfrutando la comida, la tinga, los hot dogs y el día maravilloso con nuestra familia. La verdad que es un día muy lindo," Jacita Cruze said.

You can swim at your own risk from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Sunday. The park offers public restrooms and a place for pets.

Follow Epiphany on social media!