WACO, Texas (KXXV) — Construction in Waco has been ongoing, but new construction on Circle Road started this week, and some residents have some complaints.



Construction on Circle Road will take a month to complete, but it's part of the My35 South Project

Detours on S 23rd and 22nd are being used to get drivers to their destination

Watch the full story here:

Local construction in Waco causing issues for some local residents

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

It’s been almost exactly one year since the MY35 Project began, and it will continue through 2029.

Some streets — like 22nd Street in Waco — seem to be quiet for now.

But Circle Road at S. 23rd Street and Wood Avenue, it looks a little different.

The construction is expected to take a month and has blocked off several streets, forcing drivers to detour to other routes to reach their destinations.

Local resident Alicia Robinson said she’s home for the most part and sees a lot of drivers speeding, but said it’s all causing an issue.

“More traffic people are not stopping at stop signs, people flying in areas they shouldn’t be," said local resident Alicia Robinson.

She said the closure on Circle Road is bringing new drivers who aren’t used to this area to her street, and they’re not following the law.

The city said they're fixing ongoing utility improvements, which are part of the MY35 project.

Robinson said the average speed in a typical neighborhood is 30 MPH, but drivers are pushing 50 MPH, something she isn’t used to and hasn’t seen in the 10 years she’s been living at her home.

And there’s another reason why it’s concerning.

“All of us are elderly stage…so the neighborhood is quiet, but we have Baylor students moving in they don’t even fly down here," said Robinson.

She adds another detour, a little way up is another issue, but when asked her if she can deal with this or another month, she said it’s nothing new because there’s more road construction just down the road from her.

She said her neighborhood is becoming dangerous because of the construction.

Follow Chantale on social media!