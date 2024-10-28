Local coffee vs. big brand: Gatesville’s 1st Starbucks set to open in 2025

GATESVILLE, Texas (KXXV) — “I've lived here my entire life. This is something, chasing your dream kind of thing,” Niki Foster said.

Niki Foster started the Green Rooster Coffee Company out of a trailer. Now, it is a permanent local coffee shop in Gatesville.

It’s a spot that brings neighbors together. After the announcement that a big-name coffee chain is coming to the community, some worry it will change that.

But Foster sees it differently.

“We’re not the same. Starbucks is Starbucks – obviously, it’s a brand everyone gravitates to. We opened Green Rooster to be different from the normal coffee style. I’m not worried about it. We kind of rock our own way,” Foster said.

Caffeinated Baker, the other coffee shop in town, told 25 News they are heartbroken by this. They added they are confident in continued support from the community.

That support poured in from neighbors for both shops across social media. Some wrote, “We already have two great spots,” while others said, “I vote no.”

“I was flattered – a little bit in shock, but very, very thankful. I wouldn’t know what to do without the support of my community,” Foster said.

Still, Foster is welcoming the change. She said she is excited to see Starbucks come to town, as it signifies growth and the beginning of a new chapter for the community.

“It’s a good thing. We need it. Gatesville needs new things, it needs options. For us, for other businesses to open up in our community – it obviously means we are doing something right, because we are bringing new stuff into our area. It helps our community,” Foster said.

The Starbucks is expected to be finished by May 2025. It will be located at the corner of South Highway 36 and East Main Street.

