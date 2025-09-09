Local cartoonist connects McGregor through comics

MCGREGOR, Texas (KXXV) — A longtime Central Texas artist is turning his dream of becoming a cartoonist into reality—using his weekly comic strip to bring creativity, laughter, and connection to the local community.



Local artist Jon Brown is now publishing weekly cartoons in the McGregor Mirror, fulfilling a lifelong dream of becoming a cartoonist.

Each cartoon invites community members to submit their own captions, with the winning entry featured in the paper the following week.

The weekly winner also receives a free ice cream cone from Dairy Queen, adding a fun and tasty incentive for participation.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

For years longtime Central Texas artist Jon Brown dreamed of becoming a published cartoonist.

Now—thanks to "The McGregor Mirror"—that dream is finally a reality.

“It’s the way to learn to appreciate art, start off with cartoons,” said local artist Jon Brown.

"The McGregor Mirror" is giving Brown the chance to show off his art all while engaging with our community.

“I don’t know anybody who doesn’t like cartoons, everybody likes cartoons,” said Brown.

Each week, Brown shares a brand-new cartoon with readers—but there’s a catch:

Each comic is printed without a caption.

Then, it’s up to our community to get creative.

“I’ve always wanted to be a cartoonist. I wanted to draw my own cartoon strip and publish it in the paper but I never felt like I was witty enough,” said Brown.

So neighbors send in their funniest captions.

The winner gets printed the next week—alongside Brown's illustration.

A way to spark laughter and bring our community together.

“A comic in the paper was intriguing to me and the opportunity to help Jon fulfill one of his dreams was certainly a draw for me,” said owner of "The McGregor Mirror" James Lenamon.

And while Brown may be living out a lifelong dream, he hopes his art offers something more for those who see it.

“There is still joy in the world, as divided as we get there is still happiness and love,” said Brown.

Each week’s winning caption also wins a free ice cream cone from Dairy Queen!

For more information on how you can enter your own captions, you can reach out to Jon Brown at J.hansdrough.brown@gmail.com

