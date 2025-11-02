Local businesses impacted by SNAP benefits reduction

WACO, Texas (KXXV) — Recently, two federal judges announced that the Trump Administration to use an emergency fund to pay for some SNAP benefits. But local businesses are also impacted by this axing.

Businesses at the farmers' market could be impacted by SNAP.

SNAP recipients could receive some funds under the new order from federal judges.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

"When you accept SNAP benefits, what kind of reaction do you get from customers or your clients?" asked Chantale Belefanti, 25News reporter.

"Most of them are very thankful that they can take those items. They can provide some of those healthier options to their families from the markets," said Jenneewilams Williams, owner of Foundations Farm.

On Friday, two federal judges ordered the Trump Administration to use emergency funds to pay for some snap benefits. Williams said this also impacts her business.

“It also affects people like me who sell the foods to the customers, which benefits our economy as a whole, so if I’m selling more of our products than I’m able to make, I can still continue to provide those to people," Williams said.

She also said shopping at the local farmers' market is reassuring to her customers who are on SNAP.

“You can see what you’re getting in your products, it’s not just some face corporation, and you can trust that, you know that person is being honest with you about what you’re providing, and you know where you’re food is coming from," Williams said.

