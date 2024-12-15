Local business owner in Killeen beating the odds

KILLEEN, Texas (KXXV) — Agnes Slaughter suddenly, and unexpectedly, lost her sight. But she defied the odds and opened her own small business that provides for her community.



Agnes' vision loss led her and her family to starting a vending machine business

Agnes and her husband partnered with the City of Killeen and now own close to 30 vending machines

The Greater Killeen Chamber of Commerce is also helping make their business more profitable

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

“I opened my eyes and I thought it was nighttime I thought it was just dark outside," small business owner, Agnes Slaughter.

But that wasn’t the case, it was daytime. What Slaughter found out next would change her life — setting her up to push herself to be a business owner.

“So my blood pressure with my diabetes caused my vision to go out," said Slaughter.

Agnes and her husband, Alvin West, spent the next four years seeing doctors and in surgery. Her self-esteem started to decline, so her sister and husband jumped in to help her transition back into society.

Their mission was to make her independent again.

“I just wanted to stay inside. I almost gave up. I just asked God 'Don’t let me give up please' and God didn’t let me give up. We started thinking of ways to help come back and face my new normal," said Slaughter.

Slaughter and West opened up a vending machine company. They partnered with the City of Killeen, and now own close to 30 vending machines.

The Greater Killeen Chamber of Commerce is also helping Slaughter and West gain more success.

“The first step is to determine how our members can be of service to that particular individual business to meet those specific needs. What’s it going to take for them to be profitable," said President and CEO of Greater Killeen Chamber of Commerce, Scott Connell.

Slaughter said they start filling up their vending machines bright and early. Meanwhile, West fills up the vending machines. It’s something they both said that gives them a sense of pride.

“I can feel like I’m out there working and doing things for myself, and it feels great. It feels so much better," said Slaughter.

