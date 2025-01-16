Local business offers free safety checks for vehicles

MCLENNAN COUNTY, Texas (KXXV) — “January 1, 2025 the state did not require an inspection for their vehicles,” Fresh Start Center owner Christopher Hilliard said.

“When they brought the bill to the table, they didn't see what we see,” Fresh Start Center manager Rosa Moore said.

Christopher Hilliard is the owner of the Fresh Start Center in Waco— a family automotive service center that started more than 30 years ago.

Now, he is offering free safety checks for drivers in our community.

“This is my dad's legacy,” Hilliard said. “It's all about safety, and it's all about looking out for one another, making sure that you're safe and the vehicle behind you is safe.”

He told 25 News’ that keeping your car maintained could help you avoid getting some tickets.

“Let's say your stop light is not working well. Far as the city is concerned, that's $184 ticket,” Hilliard said. “Our job here is to make sure we catch the things that have gone bad.”

Before the new law went into effect, they were checking anywhere between 65 to 85 vehicles daily.

On average, each inspection takes less than 15 minutes to complete.

“Where we are in the community, there's a lot of older cars,” Hilliard said. “Okay, those cars require a lot more attention.”

The most common issues they see are related to tires and brake lights.

“This is our community. We should look out for our people. This is our neighborhood, our community and our city,” Hilliard said. “If we got to stay here and do things for free, then we're going to do that,”

Follow Kadence on social media!