Local brewery makes the move to Robinson

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

“Robinson is certainly growing, there’s a lot of nice new businesses coming into Robinson,” City of Robinson’s Mayor Bert Echterling said.

Bare Arms Brewing is one of them, with plans to move from Waco to Robinson in 2025.

The brewery owners live in Robinson, who noticed the need for more businesses in our neighborhood.

“The downside was that you always had to travel somewhere, somewhere else to shop and to go to dinner, and it wasn’t far but, you know, it was just like, ‘wow, I wish I just had something here',” owner of Bare Arms Brewing Jill King said.

They bought the Waco location right before the COVID-19 pandemic in January 2020.

With the new location, they will have a much larger space in a brand-new building.

“And we’re happy to bring this unique concept for Robinson, into the city, as well, and just build and grow our community,” owner of Bare Arms Brewing Kevin Yackley said.

They said they will be doubling their staff for the new location.

Echterling said Texas is growing quickly, particularly in Dallas-Fort Worth and Austin.

He said that Bare Arms Brewing will be a great addition to our town by helping improve our economy.

“Use the tax dollars that come in to benefit our own citizens, instead of helping another city,” Echterling said. “My role has just really been trying to help nourish new business into Robinson.”

The Triliji group partnered with Bare Arms Brewing to select the new location.

Property owner Jimmy Banks said he bought 27 acres in the Heights 30 years ago. Now, his land has a hotel, physical rehab hospital, retail and offices.

“One thing we needed to complete a nice mixed-use development is the restaurant component,” Banks said.

Dwell Construction is starting work soon after finalizing with the city.

“I can’t think of a better place to be right now as far as a community,” Banks said.

