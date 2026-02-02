Local boutiques in Waco struggle as costs rise and shopping habits shift

MCLENNAN COUNTY, Texas (KXXV) — Waco boutiques face a closure wave as operational costs rise 40% and online shopping shifts consumer habits away from local retail.



Amelia's Fashion Exchange closed after 33 years - The beloved Waco boutique shut its doors at the end of January, joining a growing trend of local retail closures

- The beloved Waco boutique shut its doors at the end of January, joining a growing trend of local retail closures Operational costs increased 40% since COVID - Owner Kelly Stephens faced rising expenses across the board, from $9,000 monthly rent to utilities and software costs

- Owner Kelly Stephens faced rising expenses across the board, from $9,000 monthly rent to utilities and software costs Sales dropped 20% during the same period - Despite increased costs, the boutique experienced declining revenue as consumer spending shifted

- Despite increased costs, the boutique experienced declining revenue as consumer spending shifted Multiple boutiques closed in recent years - Urban Bliss, Pretty in Pink Flamingo, Apricot Lane, Sironia, Firefly and The Weekend Hippie all ceased operations between 2024-2025

Why Waco Boutiques Are Closing: The Real Cost of Small Business Today

Small businesses across Waco are closing their doors as operational costs soar and consumer spending patterns change, with several beloved boutiques shutting down in recent years.

Amelia's Fashion Exchange, which served Waco for 33 years, closed at the end of January, joining a growing list of local boutiques that have ceased operations. The closure appears to be part of a troubling trend affecting small retail businesses throughout the area.

"I found a boutique I like, then they close, I found a boutique I like, then they close," said reporter Dominique Leh who has witnessed the pattern firsthand.

Kelly Stephens, owner of Amelia's Fashion Exchange, has experienced the same concerning trend across the retail landscape.

"I've seen the same pattern, it seems like those small businesses in those types of retail spaces are what is closing," Stephens said.

The closures have been particularly noticeable among boutique shops. In 2025, Urban Bliss closed down, and Pretty in Pink Flamingo Boutique put up for sale signs. The previous year saw more casualties, with Apricot Lane, Sironia, and The Weekend Hippie all closing their doors in 2024.

For Stephens, the financial pressures became overwhelming. Operational costs increased 40% since COVID in 2020, while she experienced a 20% decrease in sales during the same period. Her monthly rent alone was running about $9,000.

"Rent has increased 40%, the pay rate has increased, even our software costs we have every month, electricity, utilities, just everything, there's really not anything that hasn't increased," Stephens said.

The rise of online shopping has also contributed to the decline of brick-and-mortar boutiques. Consumers are increasingly turning to websites like Shein, Amazon and Temu for their clothing purchases.

Even when customers want to support local businesses, Stephens understands that rising costs across all sectors force people to prioritize essential expenses over discretionary spending.

"People are spending more on food, utilities, necessities, the necessities of life, that this isn't where, this and retail isn't where their money is going," Stephens said.

