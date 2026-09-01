Local Bosque County commissioner speaks up about current position and more

CLIFTON, Texas (KXXV) — Gary Liardon is serving out the term of his brother, who passed away last month. But some in Bosque County are questioning his residency. Gary talked to 25 News reporter Chantale Belefanti about his goal for Bosque County.



Gary Liardon will run as a write-in candidate for the upcoming election

Liardon said he's been in Bosque County for about two years now and has been traveling for work

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

“This has always been my home," said Gary Liardon, Pct. 4 commissioner.

Gary Liardon is now serving as county commissioner for Precinct 4, serving out his late brother's term.

He said he’s planted in the same place that raised him and Ronny Liardon.

“I’ve traveled for work, and I’ve lived in other parts of Texas," said Liardon.

Even though he recently spent some time away from Bosque County, he said he's been living in the place that made him who he is today for the past few years.

"It was always to be back here and back on the ranch…even when I was traveling coast to coast over the last decade or so," said Liardon.

Liardon said he’s heard about some people questioning his residency but points to his supporters who see him around town.

Instead, he’s focused on bettering Bosque County.

“I’m not bringing ideas to support this massive change or to negotiate with data centers on a higher level for more data centers or more tax bases…that is what I see as my biggest responsibility and being careful with the dollars that come in," said Liardon.

Finishing his brother's term is important to him for many reasons, mainly to help protect our community's future.

“I think I owe it to the county, and I think that change that is coming kinda to most counties in Texas of mind farms and solar, and primarily right now data centers is something that we haven’t had to navigate before," said Liardon.

For the upcoming election, Liardon is running as a write-in candidate and hopes our neighbors see his vision.

“I think it’s possible to balance protecting that charge and care that charge and character for a town like this, still navigate these changes that are unfortunately coming," said Liardon.

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