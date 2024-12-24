Local animal rescues struggling to keep up with abandoned animal population

ROBINSON, Texas (KXXV) — “Every one of the rescues, we’re all full. ” Save a Tiny Adoptables’ Sheenna Trahan said the shelters are full.

Local rescues tell me that the issue of abandoning pets is extremely severe right now— along with pets that are not microchipped and spayed or neutered.

“We just had four maybe 10-week-old puppies dumped here in Robinson a few weeks ago,” Bee’s Village Rescue’s Becca Kinerd said.

But this keeps happening.

Paula Haynes, Becca Kinerd, and Sheenna Trahan all run animal rescues out of their homes.

They say they’re struggling financially to keep up with the number of animals they take in.

“Hank, right here, I rescued off of the interstate, and he ended up having to have his leg amputated, and I’ve spent about $8,000 to $9,000 on him alone,” Kinerd said. “For me, I’m a single-income home, and so, it's definitely a big sacrifice,”

But Kinerd tells me a healthy pet could still cost around $200 to get fixed, chipped, vaccinated, and fed. They dove deeper into why so many pets are abandoned and left behind.

“I mean, now a large majority really comes down to the fact that they can't afford their dog anymore,” Trahan said.

“So right now, unfortunately, is one of the hardest times for animals and people in need of some extra resources, some extra help,” Central Texas Humane Society’s Brooke Farrell said.

Farrell tells me it is important to keep your pet’s microchip information up to date so that your pup can be returned home if it is lost.

“Maybe 50% of the time, a lost animal is microchipped,” Farrell said. “If you have a pet that is not microchipped quite yet, we would love to help you get them microchipped and get all that good contact information up to date,”

RESCUES:

Bee's Village Animal Rescue

Save a Tiny Adoptables

Bark N Bubbles Pet Salon

CENTRAL TEXAS HUMANE SOCIETY

