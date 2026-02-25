Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
1  WX Alert
NewsLocal NewsIn Your Neighborhood

Actions

Live Oak girls basketball returns to State Championship game

Live Oak girls basketball
Shahji Adam
Live Oak girls basketball
Posted

WACO, Texas (KXXV) — Live Oak girls basketball is back in the State Championship game.

It feels like déjà vu from last season as the Falcons clashed against Lutheran in the semi-final round.

Different year, same result as Live Oak beats the Mustangs 61-32 to advance.

Live Oak is looking to take home back-to-back titles. They will play for the championship on Thursday, 10 a.m. at Robinson High School.

Follow Shahji on social media!

Facebook

Instagram

X

More stories from Shahji Adam
Next Page

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Click Here To Donate!

In Your Neighborhood