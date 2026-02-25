Live Oak girls basketball returns to State Championship game

WACO, Texas (KXXV) — Live Oak girls basketball is back in the State Championship game.

It feels like déjà vu from last season as the Falcons clashed against Lutheran in the semi-final round.

Different year, same result as Live Oak beats the Mustangs 61-32 to advance.

Live Oak girls basketball is going back to the State Championship @LOCSathletics pic.twitter.com/Cc3Baru5JW — Shahji Adam (@ShahjiAdam) February 25, 2026

Live Oak is looking to take home back-to-back titles. They will play for the championship on Thursday, 10 a.m. at Robinson High School.

Follow Shahji on social media!