Baylor men's basketball falls short against No. 2 Arizona at home

WACO, Texas (KXXV) — Baylor men's basketball returning home, hosting the number two ranked Arizona Wildcats.

An electric crowd at the Foster Pavilion — and it got louder as the Bears brought it to the Wildcats in the first half.

The Bears held the lead at halftime, but the deciding factor — free throws and rebounds as the Bears lose to Arizona 87-80.

"We're Baylor and we want to win these games. We're used to winning these games. At one point,we were the best record against Top 25 teams in the country...gotta get over the hump," head coach Scott Drew said.

"Job's not finished, no moral victories. Appreciate the crowd, we're gonna keep grinding, getting better. We control our own destiny and proud of the guy's improvement this year so far," Drew said.

"It's a little bit frustrating, but you gotta keep a positive mindset about it because if you start thinking backwards or negative thoughts, it's gonna eat you alive," Cameron Carr said.

Carr finished the night with 26 points, 4 rebounds and 3 assists.

"Just trying to stay positive and take what we did well, take it from this game and like I said, just try to have good carry over and bring it to the next game," he said.

Baylor drops to 14-14 for the season and they hit the road for the weekend against UCF on Saturday, February 28 at 7:00 p.m.

