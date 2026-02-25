Live Oak boys basketball's clutch fourth quarter leads to State Championship berth

ROBINSON, Texas (KXXV) — What a comeback for Live Oak boys basketball.

Live Oak boys and girls basketball advance to State Championship

The Falcons clashed against Marble Falls Faith Academy at Robinson High in the semi-final round.

WHAT A COMEBACK



Live Oak is heading to the State Championship @LOCSathletics pic.twitter.com/gOVg5RhWic — Shahji Adam (@ShahjiAdam) February 25, 2026

Live Oak found themselves down early after Marble Falls jumped out to a 11-0 run.

Thanks to the three ball, the Falcons would battle back to take the lead. Live Oak found themselves down at the half, but the fourth quarter is where the Falcons locked down Faith Academy.

Live Oak went on a 15-0 run to end the game as the Falcons return to the State Championship game in a 62-54 win.

The Falcons will play for the title on Thursday, February 26 at 4 p.m. at Robinson High School.

