Lineup announced for Baylor's Summer on Turner Plaza event

WACO, Texas (KXXV) — Baylor Athletics announces the lineup of student-athletes and coaches that will appear for the Summer on Turner Plaza event at the Foster Pavilion.

Summer on Turner Plaza is a free family-friendly community event series held each Thursday in July outside the Foster Pavilion.

Fans will be able to meet and take photos with Baylor student-athletes and coaches. Plus live entertainment, inflatables, yard games and local food trucks.

The Baylor Athletics schedule :

Thursday, July 9 - Men's basketball and Women's basketball

Thursday, July 16 - Volleyball

Thursday, July 23 - Football

Thursday, July 30 - Soccer

Each event will be held from 6-8 p.m. Admission is free and open to the public.

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