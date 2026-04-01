GROESBECK, Texas (KXXV) — Voters in Groesbeck will head to the polls next month for the May municipal election to decide on a proposition to fund street maintenance and repairs, alongside several local races.

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Groesbeck voters to decide on Proposition A for local street repairs

On the ballot is Proposition A, which asks voters whether to reauthorize a quarter-cent sales tax to fund street maintenance and repairs.

City Administrator Chris Henson said the proposition is not new. The measure was first approved in 2002 and has been renewed by voters every four years since. Prior to speaking with Henson, I reached out to several other city officials who could not provide specific details about the proposition.

If Proposition A passes, the funding stays in place. If it fails, city leaders will have to find another way to pay for road repairs.

The city said its current street maintenance budget is about $130,000. According to the State Comptroller’s Office, Groesbeck brought in more than $1.35 million in sales tax revenue last year.

Right now, the city said crews are focused on maintaining all roads, with priority given to high-traffic areas.

Lori Knight, who owns the local business Southern Grace by Joyous Creations, said she plans on voting in the upcoming general election and supports the measure.

"Groesbeck is good to take care of their streets, but the side streets are kind of bumpy and holey sometimes. I think it's great to contribute to that through sales tax," Knight said.

In addition to Proposition A, the ballot features three candidates running for a two-year council member term and three candidates running for district trustee at-large. The mayor’s race is uncontested.

The deadline to register to vote in the Limestone County elections is Thursday, April 2, before 5 p.m.

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