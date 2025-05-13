Concerns over herbicide use in Limestone County continue, drawing debate from neighbors and commissioners

LIMESTONE COUNTY, Texas (KXXV) — What started as a possible way to help Limestone County save on resources and county manpower is now sparking debate among commissioners and neighbors looking to safeguard our health, properties, and environment.

Johnson Grass can be found in almost every state and is considered by many to be an invasive species. The debate to figure out how to handle it in Limestone County could be heard in the courthouse Tuesday morning during the regularly scheduled Commissioners' Court meeting.

Concerns over spraying herbicides in Limestone County continues, drawing debate from neighbors and commissioners

Front and center advocating against the spraying of herbicides is Central Texas Beekeeper Melinda Richardson Sheffield — who as I've recently reported -- has fought to save local bees from chemicals found in herbicides that some believe could be harmful to bees.

During a public comment section, Melinda addressed commissioners and said, "We want a safe environment. It's not only for the bees, although they're important but we want a safe environment for our family, for our pets, our livestock, our trees. We don't want the poison on our properties."

Limestone County Commissioners told our 25News' Bobby Poitevint they haven't sprayed herbicides before in the county. However, almost six weeks ago, county commissioners asked for bids from companies to see how much it could cost the county to potentially start spraying. Commissioners looked at this as a possible solution to mitigating Johnson Grass and believe it could help save on county resources and mowing manpower.

Two other neighbors spoke out supporting Melinda's efforts, including Tirey Varnnum, who raises bees.

He said, "Well some of these chemicals they just don't flush out of your body. They build up, and build up and build up over time in your body and one day you're in the hospital."

David Hamilton also addressed the commissioners. He said he has hives on his property. While he brought up concerns of erosion if the grass was gone, his main concern was regarding the neighbor's safety.

"I mean how much of this residual chemical is it gonna take to flow into those waters that my grandchildren fish in. They play in" he said.

Commissioner Bobby Forrest and Commissioner Micah Anderson did not quite see eye to eye. Commissioner Forrest believes the matter should be left up to taxpayers in the Fall as spraying is not currently a budgeted item. Commissioners plan to develop their next fiscal year budget in the Fall.

Commissioner Forrest said he was recently notified that most of the hives in the county are in his precinct. He said he's heard from people across the community on the matter.

He said, "and wasn't anybody for doing this, none, nobody."

On the flip side, Commissioner Anderson said Johnson Grass is more or an urgent matter.

He said, it's the "chief complaint" in his precinct, adding his precinct is the most rural in the county. Then, citing information from a Texas A&M AG professor saying herbicides can be used at "anytime" with "no precautions for bees."

Commissioner Anderson also addressed erosion, noting the removal of Johnson Grass — and its shallow root system — would cut down on any potential erosion by allowing other plants to establish a stronger root system in the soil.

"Johnson Grass is a problem and we've gotta figure out something to control it" said Commissioner Anderson.

County Judge Honorable Richard Duncan was present and said he does see the benefits of cutting down Johnson Grass.

He said "I'm not a commissioner but I still get the complaints about the mowing not being done."

He did question if working to locate funds in their current budget is a fair move to tax payers who voiced their thoughts on the current budget back in September 2024.

"Every piece of property we're talking about belongs to land owners here in Limestone County. When I bought land that I bought on 401, I make sure that the entire right-of-way that I own, that the county has an easement on, that they can go on there and do work on — I make sure it's mowed and i put whatever i need myself" — "if the rest of the county did that we wouldn't even be doing this today" said Honorable Duncan.

No decision was made during Tuesday’s meeting. We're told those bids are due next Monday, and more will be discussed during the next Commissioner's Court meeting on May 27.

