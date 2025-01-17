Legacies living on: Waco's 39th Annual Dr. MLK Jr. Wreath Laying & Candle Light Vigil

WACO, Texas (KXXV) — It was nature's beauty that helped blossom a community tradition that’s now 39 years strong.

“I was an Elvis Presley fan so I think I was 13 years old we went to Graceland in Memphis Tennessee and my mom saw the flowers over the graves and it was just a real beautiful thing and that’s what birthed the idea of the wreath laying" Travis Gibson said.

During that trip, the Gibson family also visited the hotel where Dr. King was killed thus birthing the annual Dr. Martin Luther King JR Wreath Laying and Candle Light Vigil which started in 1986 as a way to honor Dr. King and his efforts for equality.

His mother, Coque Gibson said, “because it was needed. Dr. King was on a mission for equality among all people.”

Her late husband — Lester Gibson — helped make the annual ceremony possible and his legacy continues on even after his passing almost three years ago.

His family told 25News Bobby Poitevint him and Dr. King Jr.’s voices aligned in many ways.

Lester Gibson was the first African American commissioner voted into McLennan County — providing a voice for the people in his community.

His daughter, Izegbe Gibson Lee said, “he always advocated for everyone in his precinct and he had a strong voice when it came to the African American community.”

It’s a ceremony the Gibson family said was needed then and now as they stand strong side-by-side keeping a father and husband’s legacy alive.

His son Travis said, “very important to carry his legacy on and to take the reins over to continue because Dr. King had a dream. My father had a dream and he always taught us to get out in the community and make an impact.”

Ceremonies previewed in this story were held at the Waco Mult-Purpose Center at noon on Friday with events moving inside due to weather.

