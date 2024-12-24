Law enforcement keeping residents safe during the holidays

HILLSBORO, Texas (KXXV) — "We know what we signed up for, and we're out here to ensure everyone else's family can enjoy the holidays," Sgt. Jon Rodgers said.

Public service is what Hillsboro Police Sgt. Jon Rodgers commits year after year.

Rodgers is one of the few officers working on Christmas Eve protecting his community—their purpose is simple.

"Law enforcement's goal over the holidays is just to be sure that everybody has a good time with their family and friends but to do that safely," Sgt. Rodgers said.

Sgt. Rodgers said on Christmas Eve, the streets of Hillsboro are generally calm, and the residents are nice. But here's what he says is needed to remain that way.

"Officers will be enforcing the speed limit, distracting driving, and DWI offenses, "Sgt. Rodgers said. "This is just to ensure everybody safely makes it to their destination."

While Sgt. Rodgers and other officers will miss spending the holidays with their families, he said he became an officer for more than one reason.

"Being a police officer, you get to build relationships with people from all different walks of life, and it helps you build a community," Sgt. Rodgers said.

