Lampasas police chief discusses 2024 crime trends, efforts in 2025

LAMPASAS, Texas (KXXV) — Crime may take different forms in different communities, but one thing remains constant: it happens everywhere. However, the approach to addressing crime can make a significant difference.

“Anything can happen at any time. It’s not always what you know is going on right then; it's what’s about to happen that you don’t know about,” Jody Cummings, the Lampasas Police Chief, said.

“The best thing you can do is have a good, working, well-equipped police officer ready to respond, out and about, and visible. If someone is thinking about committing a crime, and they happen to pass by a cop, sociologically, they may second-guess that and go on somewhere else or not do it at all.”

The Lampasas Police Department shared data from its 2024 crime report, highlighting the importance of these efforts in maintaining a safe community.

“We have an immaculate community here with a generally low crime rate. But we do have crime— everybody does. We have three state highways that pass through us, bringing a lot of traffic to us,” Cummings said.

Cummings said that certain types of crime are on the rise, including Driving While Intoxicated (DWI) incidents, which nearly doubled from 2023 to 2024. Additionally, felonies and misdemeanors were up by 19%. The department also saw a 32% increase in arrests compared to the previous year.

As February 2025 approaches, Cummings reflected on how last year's crime data provides valuable insights into future trends.

“I think a lot of these are generated by the traffic coming through town," Cummings said. "Some were visiting us, and some were just out and about. The population and our traffic are increasing, and that’s a sign of Texas and Central Texas in general."

