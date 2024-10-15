Local communities come together to find missing children amid national runaway concerns

LAMPASAS, Texas (KXXV) — The communities of Lampasas, Kempner, and Copperas Cove came together on social media to help find two children who ran away from home.

“Lampasas is very, very strong in that. When a child is in need, hurt, or injured, this little town rallies around them,” Jess Ramos, Lampasas County Sheriff, said.

Thankfully, the missing children were found the following day. However, Ramos said there is a broader issue of runaways, which raises significant concerns.

“A lot of times a kid is running away from something, but when they run away from something, they have no structure or rules. They get involved in criminal activity, and that is what makes it very dangerous,” Ramos said.

He said that reasons for running away can range from abuse to family issues to academic struggles. This issue is not limited to Lampasas; it is a nationwide concern.

According to the National Runaway Safeline, over two million children run away from home each year in the United States — a roughly 33 percent increase over the past two decades.

Statistics show that 75 percent of runaways return within a week, while one percent never come back home — half of all runaways report that their parents either told them to leave or were aware of their departure and did not care.

“There’s no book for parents on how to raise a child — that has to come from the heart," Ramos said.

"You have to care, and you have to care all the way. You can’t throw that child away. It’s up to you to give them the best chance in life."

Ramos says that it is also a societal responsibility to support these children as they learn, grow, and find their place in the world.

“Life is tough — it’s going to be tough. It’s never going to be easy. By the same token, our society has to be involved. They have to care. When you don’t care, you have throwaway children,” he said.

The National Runaway Safeline offers a 24-hour crisis hotline for children considering running away or those who have already done so, providing essential support in times of need.

