'It's gone': Lampasas family of 4 loses pets, livestock & beloved belongings in house fire

LAMPASAS, Texas (KXXV) — About three weeks ago, the Kluck family of four lost nearly everything following a house fire on the family's ranch in Lampasas.

They lost livestock, pets, irreplaceable family heirlooms, family research material, and documents.

"It was all in my care, and now it's gone," said mother and wife, Ashley Kluck.

Watch Ashley take 25 News' Bobby Poitevint through their home following the devastating fire:

Dozens of animals including pets and livestock dead in Lampasas house fire

She says the family was away in Houston attending a family member's funeral at the time of the fire.

The Kluck family lost dozens of chickens and chicks — some of which were being temporarily housed in the garage at the time of the fire.

Some animals lost in the fire were for her two younger childrens' 4-H efforts, along with household pets.

"My daughter is eight, and she's had her cat since she was four — it's her best friend and they slept together every night," Ashley said.

"My son us on the spectrum, and so his cat was kind of an relational support piece for him."

While the family has endured a lot of heartache lately, there has been a lot of support from the community, including gift cards to restaurants.

Ashley says this is a major help, as the family has limited options for food or groceries at the moment.

Other generosities include their family offering them shelter and a family friend starting a GoFundMe page for the Kluck family.

Ashley's father-in-law also offered to help build a new home for the family through his company, which uses non-combustible materials to hopefully help prevent home fires.

Right now, they're continuing to work with their insurance company and getting matters taken care of.

Ashley says they also have to check the sturdiness of their foundation following the fire, to ensure a new home can be built on-site.

However, one emotional decision still remains —

"You have to decide — do you dig through it, or do you just let somebody come take it all away, which is hard because you always hope there's maybe one or two little things that are okay," Ashley said.

Fire fighters with the City of Burnett responded to the fire — officials say cause is undetermined and the fire is not under investigation.

Follow Bobby on social media!