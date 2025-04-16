Texas Senate bill filed after dumped mail scandal in Kempner exposes legal loophole

KEMPNER, Texas (KXXV) — It was a Saturday afternoon in February 2024 when Dayna Yoho and her family were heading to Taylor Creek, only to come across what appeared to be piles and piles of mail.

“When I got down there, I noticed bags – trash bags – but when I picked up the first one, it ripped open, and it was just a bunch of envelopes. I was like, 'What is this? Did somebody throw away all their mail?’” Dayna said.

However, the mail wasn’t from just one household.

“As I looked at it closer, I could see that it was a bunch of different addresses all along the farm-to-market road. So I knew immediately. I was like, 'Oh no, this isn't just somebody's mail; this is like everybody's mail,’” she said.

For weeks, Dayna said neighbors’ mail was delivered late, to the wrong address, or not at all. It turned out a now-former USPS employee was dumping it.

“I grew up knowing you do not touch somebody else's mail,” Dayna said. “If you get caught touching somebody else's mailbox, that's a felony charge. It's super serious.”

Melanie Yoho, who lives in Kempner, said the issue goes beyond inconvenience.

“I've always understood the importance of somebody's privacy in their mailbox. It's a respect thing. And I think that's what people are offended about: the lack of respect,” Melanie said.

The City of Kempner looked into filing charges of mail theft but found out the mail carrier hadn’t actually broken any laws.

“Texas state law was insufficient to apply that charge because, under Texas state law, in order to be charged with mail theft, the mail has to be actually delivered to its recipient,” Mayor John Wilkerson said.

Now, a recently proposed state Senate bill, SB 1281, would close that loophole, making it a crime if someone takes mail with the intent of keeping it, stealing it, or throwing it away.

“That's how all laws are made,” Melanie said. “Something you think is common sense and everyone knows, and then you have to lay down, 'Okay, here's why we don't do this.' You know, sadly enough, that's when laws are made.”

The bill moved swiftly through the Texas Senate, passing on a 29-2 vote. It now heads to the House.

