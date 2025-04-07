Kempner Water Supply Corporation looks to new board for change amid past water issues

KEMPNER, Texas (KXXV) — The Kempner Water Supply Corporation board has faced backlash in the past for its handling of ongoing water issues. Now, with the election of new board members, the community is hoping for a change in leadership to help solve Kempner’s water crisis.

“1,400 voted out of the 6,000 members so probably pretty good turnout on the vote,” Bruce Sorenson, General Manager of Kempner Water Supply, said.

Dan Christy was the only board member voted back in, while two new faces joined — Brandon Butts and Joe Spoon.

Sorenson said the new members have the backgrounds to drive real change, with an understanding of infrastructure, the water industry, and most importantly, the community.

“I think these people represent what the members wanted. They’re going to make some really good decisions and I think that will be important in the future. We’re looking for good decisions and good knowledge of what they are doing” he said.

As the new board takes their seats, Sorenson said they will look to address compliance issues with the water tank and lines, apply for grants and bonds, and address the issue that is on the minds of many in Central Texas – finding more water sources as communities continue to grow.

“I think Kempner is just striving to modernize and keep capacities, and move forward and prepare for the future. The flooding events — a lot of that is out of our control, but as far as producing a quality product that’s always our goal. That’s what we will continue to do,” Sorenson said.

The new members officially took their seats at the end of March — the next board meeting is scheduled for April 23 at 6 p.m. at the Kempner Water Supply office.

