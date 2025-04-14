KEMPNER, Texas (KXXV) — On top of pushback from the community surrounding the nearly 27-mile-long proposed rail line stretching from Burnet County to Lampasas County comes concerns from Kempner Water Supply.

Kempner Water Supply worried proposed rail line would cross over main water line

The plans for the tracks directly cross over KWSC's main water line.

“We want to know what their solution is and what they propose," Bruce Sorenson, general manager of Kempner Water Supply Corporation, said.

“It wouldn’t affect the rest of the line, just that particular area we’re concerned about. I think Lampasas is concerned, too. That’s their source of water.”

Now, there are lingering questions: If the railroad is approved, how would the lines be moved? And how would the community have access to water?

“Typically, they require us to go deeper with our line. That’s what we’re concerned about: if they want to cross our line, we’d have to spend some money to put the line deeper into the ground,” Sorenson said.

Sorenson added more than likely, those costs would fall on Kempner Water Supply.

In a statement to 25 News, Texas Materials Group, the company heading the project, said:

"For any utility lines needing to be relocated for the project, there are specific regulations providing for the relocation of utility lines and we will adhere to all established policies and procedures. Our focus remains on executing this development with good faith and collaboration with local stakeholders."

Still, Sorenson left a message for the community.

“We are going to make sure that nothing is disrupted, and whatever it takes, we need to look at preliminary plans and make sure they are doing everything they’re supposed to,” he said.

Residents impacted by the proposed rail line can submit comments to the Surface Transportation Board. The deadline is Monday, April 14.

