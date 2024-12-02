Lampasas County explores alternative water sources to address growing concerns

LAMPASAS, Texas (KXXV) — As water scarcity and aging infrastructure continue challenging Lampasas County, local leaders are exploring a new solution. A proposed regional water authority could unite multiple counties, municipalities, and co-ops across Central Texas to address these long-standing issues.

“It’s one of those things where we’ve got to do something," Lampasas County Judge Randall Hoyer said. "This is a step in that direction. We are moving forward. This is just one of a couple of other things the city looks at.”

Lampasas County has long relied on the Stillhouse Hollow Reservoir in Bell County as a significant water source, but the growing demand for water across the region has raised concerns. Other municipalities and entities also depend on the same water source, leading to strained resources and the need for a more coordinated approach.

“Water is probably the most critical issue facing Lampasas County, not just the city of Lampasas, but Lampasas County as a whole," Hoyer said. "We are gravely concerned about water currently and obviously for the future."

This new governmental body would work to secure larger grants and funding for water infrastructure improvements, such as drilling wells, laying water lines, and modernizing aging systems that serve rural communities and co-ops. While the authority would not have taxing power, it could have the ability to issue bonds to fund significant projects aimed at bolstering water supply and ensuring sustainability.

To move forward, the authority would require the creation of bylaws, a board of directors, and significant legislative action. The next steps include holding meetings to discuss the formation of the water authority and working with state representatives to bring the proposal to the legislature.

“As Central Texas grows and more and more people are moving here, the water demand will be the number one critical issue,” Hoyer said.

Despite the uncertainty, there is cautious optimism that creating this regional water authority could be a long-term solution for the area’s water needs. If successful, it could also include other surrounding counties, such as Hamilton, Coryell, and Milam, making it a truly regional effort.

“I hope it’s a positive impact. You know, we just don’t really know for sure," Hoyer said. "This could be a whole lot of effort that doesn’t really do what we were hoping. And then the other thing is, it could be very positive and very beneficial. The issue is still going to be water. Where’s the water going to come from?”

