LAMPASAS, Texas (KXXV) — A new Texas law says schools must display the Ten Commandments, and in Lampasas, the community is making sure every classroom does.

Watch the full story here:

Lampasas community donates to prepare classrooms for Ten Commandments law

“With the 89th legislation session that just passed, we were told through the house that we needed to make sure that we had the 10 Commandments in every classroom,” Assistant Principal Kristin Montague, said.

Montague explained that the district created sample displays to meet the state’s requirements.

“There are very specific things that have to be followed as far as the font size, as far as the placement of the poster and the location of the poster. In order to be compliant, we went ahead and did a mock to see what that would look like and to see how that would look in our classrooms,” Montague said.

Recently, a federal judge blocked Senate Bill 10, signed by Gov. Greg Abbott earlier this year. The bill requires every public school classroom in Texas to display a copy of the Ten Commandments.

The wording is provided by the state, but how to print, pay for, and post the displays is left to each district.

District Attendance Officer and Assistant Principal Kyle Black said the effort quickly gained support from local businesses.

“That generated a lot of conversations within – what does that look like? How is it going to happen? Different realty companies in town are the ones that started raising the money and bringing it in and a couple of builders, and it was kind of a chain reaction once one of them started doing it, they talked to each other, I guess, and then slowly donations started rolling in,” Black said.

Those donations mean Lampasas ISD will have enough posters — about 500 — to place one in every classroom across all campuses.

“Any time the district needs assistance, the community responds. It doesn’t matter what it is, there is very much a small-town feel with the district and there’s a lot of pride in that,” Black said.

