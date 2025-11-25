Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Lampasas city manager resignation letters show differing reasons for turnover

25 News obtained all three resignation letters as Lampasas searches for another city manager amid ongoing leadership turnover
KXXV 25 News
LAMPASAS, Texas (KXXV) — Lampasas has gone through three city managers in a year, leaving many residents questioning what is happening inside City Hall.

The turnover began in October 2024 when long-time City Manager Finley DeGraffenried announced he would be stepping down. His resignation letter stated the position was no longer the right “professional fit” for him at the time. He thanked city leaders for the opportunity and wrote that the decision was best for both himself and the city.

After his departure, the City Council appointed Erin Corbell to the role. She served roughly six months before notifying the city that she would not renew her contract. In her resignation letter, Corbell cited personal reasons and contract timing as factors in her decision.

Most recently, newly hired City Manager Troy Hill resigned after only a few weeks in the position. In his letter, Hill wrote that resigning was “best for my family and the City,” and requested that his resignation take effect immediately.

25 News obtained all three resignation letters through a public records request.

While each cites different reasons for leaving, the frequent leadership changes have raised concerns among community members about stability within the city’s administration.

The city is now beginning another search to find its next manager, aiming for long-term leadership.

