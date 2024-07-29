Lake Somerville water levels rise 2 feet above normal following recent rains

SOMERVILLE, Texas (KRHD) — Lake Somerville is above its normal conservation pool levels following weeks of rain this summer.



Lake Somerville levels are resting at 2.5 feet above its conservation pool level.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is releasing water to account for the increase.

But it isn't raising their concerns, though they encourage lake-goers to be aware of their surroundings and wear life jackets.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

"I noticed when I was coming in over the dam, you know, people fish right there at the spillway a lot, and water, seemed to be a lot more water in there," Sailor Matt Golden said.

That's because Lake Somerville is up two-and-a-half feet above normal — a huge difference for true-born Sailor Matt Golden, especially compared to last year.

"I've been coming here since I was a little kid, and last summer, you know, you could walk out, I don't know, 50 yards in the sand," he said.

100-degree weather and drought conditions brought the lake six feet below normal.

Lake Manager Russell Meier says Central Texas rains are making a difference.

"We are currently releasing some water right now. We've got both our gates at a two foot each," Meier said. "Our lake level is definitely different."

But it's not raising any alarms unless more rain comes.

"We don't have any known concerns, but of course with any kind of runoff, yes, there could be, you know, debris that come in from any of the creeks that run into the lake, so it's again, just using caution when you're out, you know, on the water, in the water," Meier said.

Matt believes the higher lake levels can beneficial, too.

"As long as you can see buoys that are marking any kind of channels, higher water tends to be safer like as far as stumps and stuff like that," Golden said.

Not just for sailing but also for a good time.

"It was rough last summer, you know, it was brutal with the drought, and so I think this is great," he said.

