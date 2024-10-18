Lacy Lakeview to host 2nd annual 'Live in the '05' event

LACY LAKEVIEW, Texas (KXXV) — The Lacy Lakeview Police Department is hosting its 2nd annual Live in the '05 event on Saturday at Veterans Memorial Park from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

The 600 block of N. Patricia and 600 block of N. Lacy surrounding the Veteran's Memorial Park will be closed to traffic starting at 8 a.m. and will remain closed until 7 p.m. for the event.

With nearly 60 vendors, it's the city's biggest community event yet.

There will be more than 30 non-profit organizations, multiple first responder agencies, local vendors, food trucks, and activities for kids.

Follow Bella on social media!