Lacy Lakeview residents raise concerns about proposed concrete batch plant at city council meeting

LACY LAKEVIEW, Texas (KXXV) — Several Lacy Lakeview residents voiced concerns at a city council meeting last week about a proposed concrete batch plant, raising questions about air quality, road damage and community safety.

The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality has not yet scheduled a public meeting regarding the permit for the LGS Precast facility planned for 408 South Lacy Drive, though the agency says one will be held.

25 News first reported on plans for the concrete batch plant last month. Since then, residents, businesses and legislators have raised concerns about how the plant will impact quality of life.

"I'm concerned about air quality as well just like everybody else," one resident said.

Another resident questioned the long-term health impacts on children in the area.

"How do y'all know 5 years, 10 years, you're not going to have some of these kids breathing that stuff in for that many years and what kind of effect it's going to have y'all didn't think of that, did you? Didn't even consider it," the resident said.

Neighbors also expressed concerns about infrastructure damage from heavy truck traffic.

"Our roads are in bad shape, the heavy trucks coming in and out of your plant," another resident said.

At the meeting, LGS Precast presented more details about their plant to the council. Joseph Rivkin from LGS Precast addressed safety concerns.

"We're intent to follow all the rules and regulations the TCEQ has for this type of plant and beyond," Rivkin said.

The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality is responsible for protecting public health and the environment. LGS Precast says the facility would be safe for the community and its employees, and they've spent a large amount of money on pollution control.

An apartment complex adjacent to the future facility has hired attorneys to file an objection to the permit and request a hearing. The law firm, Higier Allen & Lautin, P.C., representing Village Square Apartments, shared its concerns in an email.

"With an apartment community with 205 households so close to the east of the proposed site, we are concerned about noise, light, dust and traffic for our residents. We made this filing in an effort to preserve a right to be heard and to be involved with the location and design of the plan," the law firm stated.

Texas Senator Brian Birdwell also sent a letter to the TCEQ requesting a public meeting for the permit. I reached out to Birdwell but have not received a response.

The city of Lacy Lakeview states that the location is already zoned for heavy commercial use, and they do not have authority over air quality permits.

"As long as they're compliant with TCEQ guidelines and regulations, then the city actually cannot set higher standards; we have to go with what TCEQ recommends," said Calvin Hodde, Lacy Lakeview city manager.

