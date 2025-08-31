LACY LAKEVIEW, Texas (KXXV) — Some residents in Lacy Lakeview are speaking out after receiving letters from the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality about a new concrete batch facility that could impact their daily lives through air quality and noise concerns.

Watch the full story here:

Concrete batch plant coming to Lacy Lakeview sparks neighborhood concern

"We have small children, and we're concerned about the health effects, especially. That's the biggest thing for us," said Stephanie Shell.

Shell said she was shocked when her family received the letter from TCEQ informing neighbors that LGS Precast LLC had applied for a permit to construct and operate a permanent concrete batch plant at 408 South Lacy Drive.

"They did tell us in the letter the local air quality may be affected by the wind-blown dust and particulate matter, on top of the noise, the vibrations, the heavy truck traffic, and that this would be going on 24 hours a day, 365 days a year," Shell said.

Shell said she's concerned about the plant's impact on air pollution, noise and traffic, property values and other environmental impacts. The letter from the TCEQ highlighted the facility's potential to impact "the peace and enjoyment of your residence."

TCEQ

Shell, who has lived in Lacy Lakeview for nearly a decade, said she would consider moving if the plant is built.

The city said that while the property is less than a few hundred yards from some neighbors like Shell, the site is already zoned heavy industrial.

"As long as they're compliant with TCEQ guidelines and regulations, then the city actually cannot set higher standards, we have to go with what TCEQ recommends," said Lacy Lakeview City Manager Calvin Hodde.

The batch plant company said it broke ground in May on the facility and will have its first phase operational by the first quarter of next year.

"The bathrooms are what they're called phase one. And once they get that established, then they'll actually apply for the permit to build I guess their manufacturing building which should be phase two," Hodde said.

The plant said there will be other phases after they start operations and they are considering adding another site in the Waco area by 2027.

"After talking to the developer, this is actually a $30 million investment that LGS is making here and also they're looking at hiring 40 local employees, so I think that definitely would benefit the city, and everything they're doing is very tightly monitored by TCEQ," Hodde said.

LGS Precast sent me some information about the plant in Lacy Lakeview.

"We broke ground in May of this year and we'll have our first phase operational by Q1 of next year. There will be other phases after we start operations -- throughout 2026, perhaps into 2027. Heck, we might even need another site in the Waco area by 2027. We'll be serving the commercial construction market, private sector only -- warehouses, hotels, apartment buildings, etc. Plant staff that'll be on-site will be +/-15 people when we get rolling. That number will grow, perhaps to 40 or more. We're working with the City of Lacy Lakeview and TCEQ on permitting the various elements of the project, i.e., following the technical requirements." Rick Rivkin, LGS Precast

To post a TCEQ public comment, go to this website and enter the permit number, 180792.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Follow Bella on social media!