LACY LAKEVIEW, Texas (KXXV) — The Lacy Lakeview City Council is moving forward with plans for a proposed data center, exploring a new wastewater treatment process known as "sewer mining" to supply the facility's water.

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Lacy Lakeview considers 'sewer mining' to help supply water for proposed data center

The project faces ongoing opposition from neighbors in nearby Ross, Texas, where signs reading "Stop the Data Center" line the streets.

"We are solid in the belief that this is not the location for it. We believe in responsible, not reckless. And this is a reckless plan that Lacy Lakeview is doing," Sara Mynarcik-Lenart said.

At a council meeting Tuesday night, city leaders heard a presentation about a preliminary development agreement relating to the proposed data center. While no votes were taken, consultants with Energy Systems Group and Reuse Innovations introduced the sewer mining plan.

The process would pull wastewater from existing sewer lines, treat it using membrane technology, and reuse it. The goal is to supply water for the proposed data center without tapping into the community’s drinking water.

The City of Lacy Lakeview was not available for comment when I reached out through email.

READ MORE: Lacy Lakeview city leaders defend Hawaii conference trip to learn about proposed data center

Mynarcik-Lenart expressed concerns about the environmental impacts, the permitting process, and the disposal of leftover sludge.

"If there is, if the communication exists between Lacy Lakeview and the data center developer, that's not being shared with the public, with the community, with those of us that are going to be directly affected by this monster that's coming in," Mynarcik-Lenart said.

"You're actually opening up that sewer pipe and connecting another pipe to it. Why would you not require a permit from TCEQ to make sure everything is done correctly? And when I've done a little research, it's not that simple. There are permits that are being required that was just not communicated during the meeting," Mynarcik-Lenart said.

"The material that does not break down to be wastewater becomes a sludge. So with that sludge something has to be done with that. So they're saying the sludge will become something that they will dry, put in dumpsters and then will later be hauled off to landfill. My question: One, does it smell while it's in these dumpsters out here? The other part is how often is that dried sludge hauled off?" Mynarcik-Lenart said.

A city-authorized study for the project would cost about $200,000. The company stated it would cover the cost if allowed to move forward with developing a treatment facility. However, if the project falls through, the City of Lacy Lakeview could be left with the bill. Consultants noted they are also talking with other cities interested in similar projects.

City leaders said while the data center sparked the idea, sewer mining could benefit Lacy Lakeview with or without the facility as the city prepares for future growth. Mayor Wilson noted the city’s sewer system is already at capacity, and the new process could help address the issue and save money long term.

READ MORE: Questions remain over plans for $10 billion data center in unincorporated McLennan County

The proposal also includes the possibility of connecting to Waco’s main sewer line. The City of Waco stated it has not received any official requests from the City of Lacy Lakeview for water or to tap into its sewer line.

Watch Tuesday's city council meeting here.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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