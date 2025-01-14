La Vega girls basketball's quest for a three-peat

BELLMEAD, Texas (KXXV) — La Vega girls basketball is off to a great start in 2025, with the team currently undefeated in district play at 3-0.

"I feel like we're getting better every week. Defensively we're playing really good. You know, we need to do a better job on hitting some shots, but I think defensively we look really good, and the fight is to play 13 more games," head coach Marcus Willis Sr. said.

"Everybody knows we're gonna dominate the rest of the district, so I would just say we're looking forward to the next chapter of our season, which would be postseason," senior Angela Carroll said.

The Lady Pirates lost some key players from last year's championship squad but the entire team still has nothing but championship experience.

"We lost a lot, you know, with our four seasons last year, but we got seven that come back from that returning team from last year and five that are here from both state championships. So it's exciting to see the experience. It's also exciting to see those girls feel some different roles this year," Willis Sr. said.

"I feel like everybody has a little bit of experience or at least seen like the state championship game, so I feel like I don't know — it's not normal but it's just we know how to compete at a high level," senior Alaysia Gude said.

La Vega has won back-to-back state titles. So what's the message for this season?

"Three-peat. That's what's on my mind. We got to get it done. That's it," Carroll said.

"Still three-peat. I mean, it really doesn't change...I think the still the biggest thing is, you know, continue to praise each other, continue to love on each other, and continue just to have that championship culture," Willis Sr. said.

Up next for La Vega, they will take on the Lorena Leopards on the road on Friday. Tip-off is scheduled for 6:15 p.m.

