La Vega advances to State Championship

GEORGETOWN, Texas (KXXV) — The La Vega Pirates are sailing to AT&T Stadium to compete for a state championship.

The Pirates had to not only deal with a good Wimberley football team, but the elements also came to play Friday night. It rained the entire game, but that did not slow La Vega's offense down.

La Vega got out to a quick 21-7 lead. The Texans kept it close going into halftime, but the Pirates would end the game by scoring 62 points to advance to the state championship.

La Vega moves on up to play against Carthage on Friday, December 20. Kickoff is at 11 a.m.

The Pirates are 1-2 all-time against Carthage, with the most recent matchup being in 2019 for the state title game and the Pirates came up on the losing end in a 42-28 game.

After the game head coach Don Hyde gave his players one simple message: Why not us?

