La Bottega, a beloved Italian family restaurant in Woodway, closes its doors

WOODWAY, Texas (KXXV) — La Bottega Waco was a local Italian restaurant that closed on November 9.

Massimo Di Campli moved to Waco in 2016 after meeting his wife, Kristen.

But Campli's love for the restaurant industry started many years ago.

"I went to culinary school in Italy, the same culinary school my dad attended," Di Campli said.

"I started working in the restaurant industry when I was a 16-year-old, and I decided to spread my wings and open a restaurant on my own."

He opened Di Campli's Italian Ristorante in Waco in July 2020, serving homemade recipes and a fine dining experience, but he wanted to do more.

"My brother and I, my youngest brother, Marco, decided to open a new concept in Waco, which was a gelato and focaccia sandwich shop," Di Campli said.

They opened La Bottega in November 2023, not knowing that they would have to close less than a year later.

"Unfortunately, my brother couldn't return to the United States due to visa issues," Di Campli said.

"We could not deliver the standards we deliver here at Di Campli's. You know, missing the owner is a big puzzle piece."

Di Campli told 25 News they decided to close about three weeks ago.

"It unleashed a roller coaster of emotions, definitely a lot of sadness and disappointment," Di Campli said.

"I was emotional when we opened because it was a lot of work. And, you know, seeing everything now being gone, it's just heartbreaking."

Many neighbors were upset about this decision, offering support and promising to stop by one last time.

"We're sad," customer Leslie Ollier-Ingle said.

"It's unfortunate that they're closing."

Di Campli told 25 News that most La Bottega employees are switching to Di Campli's post-closure position.

"We can still carry the legacy, and in Italy, we are closing this door. Hopefully, we will open up a bigger one in the future," Di Campli said.

