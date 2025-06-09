KXXV 25 Cares, Carter BloodCare track donor turnout in ongoing community Blood Drive

KXXV 25 Cares has partnered with Carter BloodCare to host a community blood drive, with a goal of registering 20 to 25 donors at each participating location.

Organizers say summer months can often lead to blood shortages, making these efforts even more critical. Carter BloodCare officials encourage eligible donors to stay hydrated and eat a healthy meal before donating.

Blood collected during the drive will be used to help hospitals across Central Texas meet daily transfusion needs.

