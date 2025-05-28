Get Ready to Give: Carter Blood Drive and 25 News Cares share tips for a successful donation

WEST, Texas (KXXV) — The Carter Blood Care and 25 News Blood Drive is almost here. One medical expert talked to our crew about donating blood



Stay hydrated.

Eat before you donate blood.

Dr. Kimberly Lally calls blood a lifesaving medicine that's always in high demand.



“Blood is considered a lifesaving medicine," Dr. Kimberly Lally, medical director of transfusion and apheresis services, said.

Medical Director Dr. Kimberly Lally with Baylor Scott and White said it's a medicine that's always in critical demand.

“And sometimes it’s a heavy user. If we have a trauma victim. We’ve had patients use 180 units of blood in one day," Dr. Lally said.

Dr. Lally said that's why blood drives in our community -- such as the Carter Blood Cares - 25 News blood drive on June 9th — are so vital. So, what do you need to know before you donate?

“We do like our donors to be well hydrated and have eaten a nice, healthy meal before giving blood," Dr. Lally said.

When it comes to your medical history, Dr. Lally explains why being upfront is best.

“It is of the utmost importance we absolutely want to be 100% truthful and forthcoming because this blood will be given to a patient in need," said Dr. Lally.

All blood types are needed, but—

“O individuals are considered the universal red cell donor, and that need is constant. We constantly need group O individuals for whole blood and red blood cells," said Dr. Lally.

