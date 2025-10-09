KISD officials said "an important update" is coming in superintendent search

KILLEEN, Texas — KIlleen ISD said late Wednesday night they are getting closer to naming their next superintendent.

In a press release KISD officials said, The Board of Trustees, in partnership with Thompson & Horton LLP, would like to share "an important update" regarding their search for the next Superintendent.

A Special Called Meeting for Monday, October 20, at 9:30 p.m. is scheduled for the purpose of interviewing candidate(s) for the superintendent position and to consider and take possible action to name a lone finalist, the release said.

"We have listened to you – our community – to your voices, your hopes, and your expectations for the future of Killeen ISD throughout this search process, and while the initial timeline anticipated candidate interviews and possible naming of a lone finalist to be held in November, we feel confident that we have viable candidates that best represent the characteristics most valued by our community stakeholders" said district officials in the release.

We have extensively covered the district's search efforts and you can read more by clicking here.

