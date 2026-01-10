One dead and four others transported after multiply vehicle crash in Killeen

KILLEEN, Texas (KXXV) — One dead and four others transported following multiply vehicle crash in Killeen Saturday morning.

KPD posted on their Facebook page that officers are currently working a "major crash" at the intersection of Stan Schlueter and Central Texas Expressway.

As of late Saturday morning, KPD said the preliminary investigation indicates that five vehicles were involved. One driver was deceased at the scene, two drivers were transported to Baylor Scott & White Hospital and one was airlifted and the other was transported by KFD ambulance, according the police department's Facebook page.

KPD said drivers should expect extended road closures at Stan Schlueter Loop from the Central Texas Expressway eastbound frontage road to MLK Jr. Boulevard near the Toyota dealership.

The Central Texas Expressway westbound lanes are also closed from the on-ramp to I-14 from Rosewood.

KPD is asking drivers to avoid the area and find alternate routes if possible.

This is a developing story that we will continue to provide updates on once more information is released.

