Killeen youth center seeking sporting venues head of Summer break

KILLEEN, Texas (KXXV) — The founder of a Killeen youth club is looking for places for the center's kids to play sports ahead of Summer break.

He reached out to our newsroom looking to share their story.

Watch the full story here:

The center has also gained the support of KPD and the National Association of Police Athletic/Activities Leagues Inc. as seen in the letters below:

Vantonio Fraley is the founder of [Im]Possible Teen Center. He said "our job is to meet teens through their interests" meaning connecting with teens through their interests such as gardening, playing the piano or drums while helping with after school academic needs.

When our 25News Bobby Poitevint asked how often do the teens and the kids ask you about playing sports he responded and said “all the time.”

The nonprofit has more than 50 registered kids and about a dozen of them show up daily, said Fraley, but with summertime just around the corner he said their numbers pick up especially as many school sporting activities drop off until the Fall.

Fraley said he just wants to be able provide sporting and league opportunities to kids right here in Killeen.

The center has also gained the support of KPD and the National Association of Police Athletic/Activities Leagues Inc. as seen in the letters below:

It’s an opportunity parent Constance Baylark would love to see for her sixth grader.

Also See: Killeen's '(I'm)possible Teen Center' set to return to support teenagers

“It’s really exciting. I think for him he struggles with making friends. Because there’s such a big gap inbetween my children that he’ll have kids his own age that he gets to hang out with and socialize with outside of school" she said.

Fraley and KISD have had conversations regarding the use of the district's facilities as sporting facilities can be made available through standard protocols with the district.

If you feel like your organization can help out, Fraley can be reached at the contact information below.

info@ipsctx.org or by calling 254-300-8278

Follow Bobby on social media!