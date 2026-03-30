New tactic to fight New World Screwworm Fly for Texas' AG industry

AUSTIN, Texas (KXXV) — A new armor on the frontlines to protect Texas farmers and ranches has been announced by Texas' Agriculture Commissioner.

Commissioner Sid Miller announced this month the opening of the Agricultural Defense Program (AgDefense) which his office said is "a new initiative" and it's administered in partnership with the Texas Agricultural Finance Authority (TAFA).

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They said the goal is to help protect Texas farmers and ranchers from costly threats posed by agricultural pests, diseases, and depredating animals while reducing losses for producers across the state.

“Texas agriculture feeds and clothes the world, and I’m not going to stand by while pests, disease, or predators threaten the livelihoods of our farmers and ranchers,” Commissioner Miller said.

He added, “This Agricultural Defense Program gives us another powerful tool to stay ahead of these threats and protect the producers who keep our state strong.”

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Through the program, TAFA would provide financial assistance to the Texas Animal Health Commission, Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service, and Texas A&M AgriLife Research to implement targeted control and mitigation projects.

Eligible projects may include monitoring, response strategies, and field-level interventions aimed at addressing emerging agricultural threats before they cause widespread economic damage, according to a press release from the Commissioner's office.

Eligible agencies are encouraged to submit letters of intent outlining strategic projects designed to mitigate agricultural losses and strengthen Texas’ agricultural biosecurity.

To learn more about the TAFA grant program click here .

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