Abbott signs disaster declaration to prevent screwworm fly spread into Texas

AUSTIN, Texas (KXXV) — Texas Gov. Greg Abbott issued a statewide disaster declaration on Thursday to prevent the potential spread of the New World screwworm fly from Mexico into Texas, aiming to protect the state's livestock industry and wildlife.

The declaration empowers the Texas New World Screwworm Response Team to utilize all available state government resources to prevent the destructive parasite from entering Texas territory.

"Although the New World screwworm fly is not yet present in Texas or the U.S., its northward spread from Mexico toward the U.S. southern border poses a serious threat to Texas' livestock industry and wildlife," Abbott said.

Abbott emphasized his commitment to taking preemptive action rather than waiting for the threat to materialize.

"State law authorizes me to act to prevent a threat of infestation that could cause severe damage to Texas property, and I will not wait for such harm to reach our livestock and wildlife," Abbott said. "Texas is prepared to fully eradicate this pest if need be."

The governor has already taken several preventive measures against the New World screwworm threat. Abbott directed the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department and the Texas Animal Health Commission to establish a joint Texas New World Screwworm Response Team.

Additionally, Abbott partnered with the U.S. Department of Agriculture and Secretary Brooke Rollins to create a new $750 million Domestic Sterile NWS Production Facility in Edinburg, Texas.

This disaster declaration will allow the response team to fully utilize state government prevention and response resources to combat the potential infestation before it reaches Texas borders.

