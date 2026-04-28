Texas and Hollywood talent in Downtown Waco for filming of romantic comedy

WACO, Texas (KXXV) — A Texas-born production company brought a new romantic comedy to life in downtown Waco this weekend. It also brought in Hollywood and Texas talent for the project.

Watch the story here:

Filming in downtown Waco

Banjo Beaver Productions could be seen filming scenes for As Luck Would Have It at 25N Co-Working Space, Hotel 1928 and Glorybell Coffee on Saturday and Sunday.

Our 25 News' Bobby Poitevint was invited out to get behind-the-scenes footage and also speak with cast and crew.

Texas-native Amanda Pfeiffer is cast in the lead female role. Amanda, who’s also the film’s writer and executive producer, spoke with our Bobby about the project.

She said their script won best short screenplay two years ago at the Waco Independent Film Festival which also came with a rebate thus supporting their costs and also the Waco economy.

“So the rebate from the Waco independent film festival goes toward any Waco based spending for your production so we’ve been fortunate in that our lodging for our cast and crew has been covered through that as well a lot of our production expenses and then we’ve also been able to employ local crew members as well so that’s been a really great way to connect with the local film community," she said.

Others in the Waco film community also came out to see all of the action.

"The project reflects a growing shift in independent film making, with Texas creatives building momentum outside of traditional industry hubs. This production is a strong example of how independent filmmakers are building meaningful work in Texas, bringing in talent while collaborating with local businesses and locations to tell stories rooted in place", said a representative with CultureHype, a public relations and marketing firm for the project.

The film is led by director Nell Teare, produced by Jenerro Wade, and written by Pfeiffer, all with Texas ties. In the lead male role is Sam Daly, who's known for his guest-starring role on the TV show 'The Office'.

The goal is to have the film screen in film festivals around the country and even making appearance in the Waco Independent Film Festival next year.

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