Killeen's '(I'm)possible Teen Center' set to return to support teenagers

KILLEEN, Texas (KXXV) — In a previous story, Killeen residents expressed a desire for improved resources for teens.

Vantonio Fraley, a Killeen native, has been working tirelessly to address this need with the return of his '(I’m)Possible Teen Center'.

Fraley, the CEO of the (I’m)Possible Teen Center, explained the inspiration behind his mission.

“The original inspiration came in 2010 — that was the first year our city broke the record for teen deaths that summer, so I decided to start a program over goal-setting and overcoming adversity,” he said.

Walking through the building, marked as a historical landmark by Oveta Culp Hobby, Killeen native and the first U.S. Secretary of Health, Education, and Welfare from 1953-1955, Fraley shared his vision for the space.

“Just being able to fill a void, between the ages of 13 and 18, providing them a place that they can call home. If they want to learn how to do entrepreneurship, we have resources in the community that’ll help them come and do that in their space,” Fraley said.

The center will also include a space for digital media training, a mock studio apartment where teens can learn practical life skills, and an emergency sleep space for those who need a place to spend the night.

One of Fraley’s first teens and employees, Hector Vazquez, shared how Fraley impacted his life and many others.

“I saw his vision. I was like, dang, I was one of those kids that didn’t have anything to do when I was young, always trying to get in trouble, find some attention, trying to be the coolest kid in the streets, and then I saw his vision like, aye man, we trying to eliminate that,” Vazquez said.

The center had to close in 2021 due to staffing and financial challenges, but Fraley has learned valuable lessons and is determined to make a difference.

“One of the things I learned is patience — also, I learned it’s okay to fail, F-A-I-L — 'first attempts in learning' — so yes, I failed with my first building, but we’re back, stronger, better, again," Fraley said.

"We’re building partnerships in the community to make sure we’re sustainable without having to get grants."

Fraley, who previously ran for city council in 2017, remains committed to empowering Killeen’s youth — as the (I’m)Possible Teen Center reopens, it aims to provide a supportive environment for local teenagers, offering resources and mentorship to help them thrive.

Fraley’s dedication to empowering Killeen’s youth showcases the importance of resilience and community involvement.