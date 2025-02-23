Killeen Police are investigating a homicide after responding to welfare check

KILLEEN, Texas (KXXV) — The Killeen Police Department is investigating a homicide after initially responding for a welfare check at a residence in the 3300 block of Lakecrest Drive.

Killeen Police said officers found a 37-year-old woman with multiple gunshot wounds around 7:16 p.m. Police also found two children inside the residence, unaware of what happened and are safe.

Detectives with the Robbery-Homicide Unit got an arrest warrant for the victim's spouse, 42-year-old John Mwangi.

The suspect was later found on Fort Cavazos and is currently in the Killeen City Jail.

Detectives believe this was a domestic violence-related incident and there is no danger to the public.

The victim's identity will not be released until next of kin is notified.